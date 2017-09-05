1 Killed, 1 Injured in Plane Crash in Idaho Mountains

CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise, Idaho man was killed and the pilot injured when their aircraft crashed in the mountains in central Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reports that 50-year-old David Henderson of Boise was killed in the crash Saturday. The pilot, 54-year-old Andrew D. Akin of Griffin, Georgia, was injured when their aircraft went down near the Sulphur Creek Ranch airstrip. The Valley County Sheriff's Office released the men's names Monday in a press statement describing the rescue effort.

Officials say they had trouble locating the crash site, so they contacted Two Bear Air out of Whitefish, Montana, which specializes in mountain search and rescue. They reached Akin Saturday afternoon and took him Cascade, Idaho. Two Bear Air then returned to the site with the sheriff's office to retrieve Henderson's body.