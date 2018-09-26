1 Person Sent to Hospital After Rollover Near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A single-vehicle rollover on Wednesday near American Falls sent one person to the hospital.

The rollover crash, which was reported at 12:16 p.m. on Interstate 86 about 4 miles east of American Falls, occurred when 18-year-old Chloe Longoria was traveling eastbound in a Volkswagen Jetta, according to Idaho State Police. The vehicle went off the left shoulder and into the median, where it rolled.

Police said Longoria was wearing a seat belt, but was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The crash is still being investigated.