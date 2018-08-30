10 Indicted In FBI Raid In Boise Counterfeiting Scheme

If you have ever bought something online and when the item arrived, it was definitely not as ordered, these are the kind of people behind those scams. A recent FBI raid in Boise ended in the arrest of 10 people for allegedly selling fake phones online. An estimated 25,000 people may have been affected by the multi-million dollar counterfeit scheme over the last decade according to KTVB .

I recently had an experience that really felt like a scam. I bought a fitness watch with a heart-rate monitor for my wife online through (what is commonly thought of as) a reputable site. When it arrived it looked like what we had ordered except it didn't have the heart-rate monitor feature. I then spent 2 weeks and 12 emails back and forth with the company trying to get what I had ordered.

Initially they told me the wrong one must have been in a bin and asked if I just wanted the one I got instead. I said no. They then said they were actually out of the one I ordered and asked if I would keep the one they sent and they would refund me $1. I thought it was a joke and I said no again. They then wrote back and told me to keep the watch and they'd give me $5 back. I told them I don't want the watch and I just need a refund. Eventually they gave in after more attempts at bartering and refunded me the whole amount.

Have you ever had to deal with sketchy online sellers?