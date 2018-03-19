BOISE, Idaho – Ten people were arrested over the weekend after state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation targeting child sexual abuse in the Treasure Valley.

Five suspects face state prosecutions, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. The other five face federal charges.

According to Wasden’s office, of those facing state prosecution, two of the suspects were charged with enticement of a child through use of the internet, another two were charged with attempted lewd conduct with a minor, and one suspect was charged with both enticement of a child through the use of the internet and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Four of the five facing federal prosecution were charged with enticement of a minor, while one was charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

“I want to commend the participating agencies for their teamwork and expertise in organizing and executing this operation,” Wasden said in a prepared statement. “Collaborations like this are an important tool in our ongoing work to protect children from online predators.”

The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, who organized and supervised the operation. The collaborative effort was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood.