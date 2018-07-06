10 Words That Mean Something Different In The Magic Valley
Sure every state has their own habits and cultures. To some, it may seem like the Magic Valley has a language all it's own. So here are 10 words that mean something different here than they do everywhere else.
1.) Magic
- Other Places: What a magician performs, usually with cards or pulling a rabbit out of a hat
- Magic Valley: The beautiful valley we call home
2.) C.S.I.
- Other places: A television show surrounding Las Vegas, Miami or New Orleans
- Magic Valley: Where Gilbert the Golden Eagle calls home, along with hundreds of other students looking to get an education.
3.) Snake
- Other places: A slithery serpent
- Magic Valley: The river that divides towns and creates a beautiful canyon
4.) Miracle
- Other Places: an unbelievable phenomenon
- Magic Valley: The unbelievable Miracle Hot Springs that water has phenomenal relaxation powers.
5.) Smurf
- Other Places: the cute small blue creatures that show on Boomerang
- Magic Valley: Smurf Turf, where people bleed blue and watch an underrated Boise State football team battle opponents.
6.) Hucklberry
- Other Places: reference to Tom Sawyer's best friend or Doc Holliday's line in Tombstone
- Magic Valley: berries, pies, jam, lemonade, vodka: HUCKLEBERRY EVERYTHING
7.) Finger Foods
- Other Places: chips, popcorn, candy, anything you can grab and munch.
- Magic Valley: finger steaks and fry sauce. Mmmmm finger steaks
8.) Spring Time
- Other Places: The time of year when flowers start to bloom and weather warms up
- Magic Valley: Also known as, second winter, third winter, fall, summer, spring, summer, fourth winter (all in the same week)
9.) The Country
- Other Places: where people play banjos and drink moonshine
- Magic Valley: the majority of the valley where people don't have to worry about neighbors and they get their privacy while still having a blast.
10.) Home
- Other Places: Where the heart is, where the family is.
- Magic Valley: IdaHome