The 12 Strays of Christmas are waiting at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

UPDATE: Good news - all the 12 Strays of Christmas have been adopted! If you're still looking to adopt there are many cats and dogs still available at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Each year, the Magic Valley Humane Society takes care of thousands of animals and during the winter it can be especially hard on the animals. The concept of the 12 Strays of Christmas is simple - go adopt these animals before Christmas.

There has also never been a better time to adopt from the shelter. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter received a grant from the Seagraves Foundation and pet adoptions on the 15th through the 17th are free!