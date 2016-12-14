120 Quakes Reported At Mount St. Helens In Just One Week

Earthquakes happen near volcanoes all the time. But, when over 120 happen in the span of a week, it can be more than a little concerning. And, that's exactly what happened at Mount St. Helens in November.

The Seattle Times reported that USGS volcano scientists think that Mount St. Helens may be coming back to life.

“Each of these little earthquakes is a clue and a reminder we are marching toward an eruption someday,” said Weston Thelen, a U.S. Geological Survey seismologist with the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver.