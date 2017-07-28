15 More People In Twin Falls That Are Terrible At Parking
The bad parking in Twin Falls reached new heights this month. In some of these pictures I feel like they wanted to be featured in our gallery and parked as poorly as possible. Good news for me is that none of these cars are me this time! Bad news for those not taking the time to park properly though - the majority of these pictures were submitted to us for the gallery. That means more people are out there in Twin Falls watching for bad parking photo opportunities.
Keep it in the lines kids.
