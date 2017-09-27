17 Pictures Of Twin Falls Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

This is a really cool new way to visualize Twin Falls! Imagine if each area of Twin Falls were its own little planet and that is what we have created above.

It's actually a really cool process that uses panoramic pictures (like the ones below) to basically wrap the picture as though it were on a ball...or its own tiny planet.

There are a few ways to create these awesome little worlds either in a photo editing program or the Tiny Planet app . The pictures work best with a tall landmark. Where should we make into a Tiny Planet next?