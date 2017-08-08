17-Year-Old Idaho Boy Dies 3 Days After Brother Drowned

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Tragedy has struck again for an Idaho family after a second child died stemming from a swimming incident in the river in Morton Slough. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports 17-year-old Issac Grasser died on Friday after remaining on life support for three days.

The boy's 11-year-old brother, Michael Grasser, died at the scene last week after trying to help Issac Grasser who began having a difficult time swimming due to the current.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office states the boys and their mother were swimming near the boat launch when their mother realized she could not find either child. Officials said the boys were inexperienced swimmers who started out wearing life vests, but took them off believing the water was shallow and were unaware of the current in the river.