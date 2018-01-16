19-Year-Old Hailey Man Accused of Rape at Hot Springs

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey 19-year-old is facing accusations of raping a teen at a hot springs near Carey on Saturday. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says it arrested Marco A. Martinez-Reyes and charged him with one count of felony rape. The sheriff's office says a 16-year-old female victim reported the sex assault Sunday morning. The victim told the investigators the assault happened at the Carey Hot Springs just off Highway 93. Martinez-Reyes is set to be arraigned in Blaine County Magistrate Court in Hailey this afternoon.