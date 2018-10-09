19-year-old Killed After Missing Stop Sign in West Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) A 19-year-old Nampa man died when he failed to stop at a stop sign Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Jacob Wright was driving a Hyundai Elantra north of Nampa when he failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Ford pickup pulling a trailer. Wright was wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for more than three hours.