19-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

UPDATE FROM ISP: The 1996 Honda Civic was a stolen vehicle driven by Anthony L. Villanueva, 23, of Caldwell. The female passenger was Shanna A. Porras, 19, of Boise.

SAND HOLLOW, Idaho (KLIX) A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving only one car on Interstate 84 near Sand Hollow. According to Idaho State Police, The woman was a passenger in the car and died from her injuries at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. Police say it happened after 2 a.m. just east of the Sand Hollow exit. An man was driving a 1996 Civic headed west when he drove off the road, over-corrected, and rolled.

The car ended up on its top. The man, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was taken by ground ambulance to a Treasure Valley hospital. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about three hours.