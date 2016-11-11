2 Boise Officers, 1 Suspect Shot in Search for Fugitive
BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say two police officers and one suspect were shot during a search for a fugitive in Boise.
The Idaho Statesman reports at about 3:25 p.m. Friday, people reported that shots were fired in an alley.
Boise Police say both wounded officers were taken to a local hospital and that a suspect was also being treated, but it was unclear where that was happening.
Boise Police say they believe the suspect is 33-year-old Marco Romero, who is wanted in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that wounded two people.
It's unclear how many shots were fired and who fired them.
No further information was immediately available.