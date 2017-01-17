2 Bonner County Deputies Serving Warrant Shot in North Idaho

BLANCHARD, Idaho (AP) — Two Bonner County sheriff's deputies were shot Monday in northern Idaho, but they were expected to recover.

Coeur d'Alene police Detective Jared Reneau said the deputies were both shot three times, but their injuries were not life-threatening. They were in surgery Monday afternoon. The Spokesman-Review reports the deputies were shot about 11:30 a.m. while trying to arrest a man with a warrant in Blanchard, Idaho.