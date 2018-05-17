UPDATE: All Lanes Reopen After 2 Crashes on Highway 93

Jupiter Images, ThinkStock

UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.: All lanes of travel have reopened at the northbound crash site, according to Idaho State Police. 

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash southbound at the Perrine Bridge near Twin Falls. Another crash is reported northbound on U.S. Highway 93. 

One southbound was blocked for a period of time on the bridge, but Idaho State Police said around 4 p.m. that the lane had been cleared and was reopen.

Police also is investigating a crash northbound on Highway 93 at the intersection of 300 South, according to ISP. One northbound lane is blocked.

More information will be posted about as it becomes available.

Filed Under: Idaho State Police, Jerome, perrine bridge, Twin Falls, U.S. Highway 93
Categories: Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top