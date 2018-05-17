UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.: All lanes of travel have reopened at the northbound crash site, according to Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash southbound at the Perrine Bridge near Twin Falls. Another crash is reported northbound on U.S. Highway 93.

One southbound was blocked for a period of time on the bridge, but Idaho State Police said around 4 p.m. that the lane had been cleared and was reopen.

Police also is investigating a crash northbound on Highway 93 at the intersection of 300 South, according to ISP. One northbound lane is blocked.