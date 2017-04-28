2 Episodes of Extreme Sports TV Show Being Filmed in Twin Falls

It's funny what you can learn when you browse through local videos on Instagram. For example, I learned that there are 2 episodes of an extreme sports show being filmed here right now.

The show is called "Winging It" and the producers shared this on Instagram.

If you've never seen "Winging It", it's a show about a guy who's girlfriend has taught him how to BASE jump. No surprise they would end up in Twin Falls since that's our thing.

