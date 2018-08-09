2 Injured in Wednesday Rollover in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash that happened Wednesday night in Bellevue.

The rollover, which was reported at 7:49 p.m. on Gannett Road south of Labrador Lane, happened when, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Hailey resident James Everitt Thomas was driving a Ford 350 truck southbound on Gannett Road with 30-year-old passenger Tanner Blair Cheney, of Wendell.

A news release posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page explains,