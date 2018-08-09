2 Injured in Wednesday Rollover in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) – Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash that happened Wednesday night in Bellevue.
The rollover, which was reported at 7:49 p.m. on Gannett Road south of Labrador Lane, happened when, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Hailey resident James Everitt Thomas was driving a Ford 350 truck southbound on Gannett Road with 30-year-old passenger Tanner Blair Cheney, of Wendell.
A news release posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page explains,
Witnesses reported while attempting to pass another vehicle Thomas left the roadway on the east side. Thomas’ vehicle hit a small embankment and a mailbox, then rolled several times before coming to rest upside down. Both Thomas and Cheney were ejected during the crash, transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum, and then flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise with serious injuries.