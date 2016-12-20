2 Men Arrested for Shooting Death of Twin Falls Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls Police arrested two men Tuesday afternoon for the shooting death of a Twin Falls teenager, who was killed earlier this year near a local high school.

Jose D. Alvarez, 20, of Buhl, and Gerardo R. Chavez , 19, of Twin Falls have been arrested and charged with the killing of Vason L. Widaman, who was shot on May 7 while riding his bicycle near Canyon Ridge High School. Both suspects also have been charged with aiding and abetting as well as intimidation of a witness.

“We knew going into this investigation that to solve this particular crime, it would take perseverance, much like running a marathon,” Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said.

“I am proud of the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department who have worked to keep this investigation in the forefront. I realize these arrests are just the first step in seeking justice for the Widaman family and this community.”

Police and the Twin Falls County SWAT team blocked off a part of Locust Street North this afternoon to serve an arrest warrant for the two men. The operation started this morning, said Lt. Terry Thueson, and by around 3 p.m. the team had assembled at the house to serve the warrants.

“We are excited and proud of our detectives,” he told News Radio 1310. “Our detectives have kept this case in the forefront. ... We never gave up on this case. We have been working steadily with the county prosecutor’s office … and we will continue to work with them until we get a conviction.”