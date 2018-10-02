2 Mountain Home Residents Sentenced for Tax Fraud Conspiracy

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho – Two people from Mountain Home were recently sentenced for tax fraud conspiracy, according to the state tax commission.

Robert Payne got 30 days behind bars and a suspended sentence of up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in July for conspiring to commit state tax fraud, the Idaho State tax Commission said on Tuesday. He also has to give 100 hours of community service and pay $127 in restitution.

Chelsea Peutz, also of Mountain Home, got a suspended prison sentence of up to three years at her September sentencing for helping Payne evade state income tax. Both must file state and federal income tax returns during their probationary periods.

“The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme that involved Payne claiming Peutz’s children as dependents on his 2016 income tax return to get a bigger refund, which he shared with Peutz,” according to a news release. “Peutz didn’t file her 2016 income taxes to avoid having her refund seized to pay a debt.”

Idaho State Tax Commission Chairman Ken Roberts said in the prepared statement:

“People who conspire to cheat on their taxes are committing a felony. We will keep working with county prosecutors and others to pursue those who break the law to avoid paying their fair share of taxes.”