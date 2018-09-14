2 Vehicle Crash Sends Several People to Hospitals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash Thursday night sent several people to area hospitals.

The crash, which was reported a little before 9:30 p.m., happened at 3400 East and 3500 North in Twin Falls County.

Kimberly resident Raul Guzman, 48, was driving a Pontiac G6 westbound on 3500 North, according to Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, when he failed to stop at stop sign and crashed into Toyota Rav4 driven by Tayler Fadler, 20, also of Kimberly.

Stewart said Guzman stopped after running into the corner of a house at 3495 N. 3400 E., which caused minor damage to the home. Fadler rolled his vehicle, Stewart said, and no one in the home was injured.

An adult female passenger in the Pontiac was ejected during the crash and was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The other two passengers in the Pontiac and both drivers were taken by ground to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.