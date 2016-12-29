It's an end of 2016 bonus! Instead of just 10 more people in Twin Falls that can't park, we are giving you 20 of them to ring in the New Year.

Actually, it may have been the change in the weather or the excitement leading up to Christmas that made more people not care about their parking job, but whatever the reason, we had way more pictures this time than before. Enjoy the bad parking and tag your friends if you see their car on the list.