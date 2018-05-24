20 Second Thrill: Latest Perrine Bridge Jump From Helmet Cam

With Memorial Day weekend almost upon us and an average of 70 degrees forecasted through Monday, you can bet we'll see many Perrine Bridge leaps over the next few days.

This latest jump, posted to YouTube on March 21, shows just how fast 480 feet is covered by those who execute this risky stunt. Some people plan months ahead of time to take the jump, which in this video, amounts to a twenty-second thrill. Though, I think I speak for most of Twin Falls when I say, we do enjoy watching the jumps take place, particularly when the chutes deploy.