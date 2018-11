COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) A northern Idaho woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday evening near Hauser Lake, according to State Police. At just before 9 p.m., Mercedes Abernathey, age 20, of Rathdrum, died when she drove her Subaru Legacy off the shoulder of State Highway 53 and hit a guardrail; the woman over corrected and rolled the car. ISP says Abernathey was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.