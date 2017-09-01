2017 BSU Home Game Color Scheme Schedule

If you plan on attending a BSU home game this year, you need to be aware that there is a dress code and it is color coded.

Each game at the Bronco stadium different sections of the stadium are supposed to wear a certain color of clothing . For the opening game against Troy, it is the Tri Color scheme. As you can see in the picture above depending on where your seat is you need to wear either white, orange, or blue.

You can download the season schedule and color scheme here.

2017 BSU HOME GAME COLOR SCHEMES