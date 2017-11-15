Kick off the holidays in the Magic Valley at the 27th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky fireworks display!

Many less fortunate magic valley children will not be having a Christmas this year. Make a difference in a child’s Christmas and treat your family to a holiday tradition they’ll never forget!

ADMISSION BY DONATION

We ask that you bring one new unwrapped toy for a boy or girl (16 and under) for admission to Kimberly Nurseries on Addison in Twin Falls. In exchange for your generosity we’ll provide a free chili/potato dinner with coco, soft drinks and coffee, entertainment, bonfires, and an amazing fireworks display set to the sounds of the season! The fireworks display is choreographed to music on KOOL 96.5.

EVENT DATE/TIME

It starts on November 24th at 5:30 with the free potato chili dinner, and ends with the fireworks display at 7:30pm.

PARKING TIPS

Free buses will run from the Kmart/Grocery Outlet parking lot to Kimberly Nurseries starting at 5:00p and running through 7p. The buses will also run you back after the event. (Overflow parking is available at Lighthouse Church)

For updates and more information, you can follow the Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Facebook events page.

Christmas In The Nighttime Sky is made possible by these sponsors: