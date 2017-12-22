Congratulations to Debby Hathaway. She had the most votes and won our annual Christmas Photo Contest.

Debby is the lucky winner of the Canon PowerShot Camera! On behalf of Valley View Veterinary Clinic , we would like to thank everyone who participated.

About Valley View Veterinary Clinic

It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.