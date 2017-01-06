2017 Dessert For Dogs Event Coming To Rupert
The first annual Dessert For Dogs event is coming to the Historic Wilson Theater in Rupert!
Dessert For Dogs is a unique community event of delicious desserts - for humans. This is not an event loaded with dog food or when you come eat dog food...though that would be interesting too. The event will feature desserts from area chefs and locals with a flair for making sweet treats.
Dessert For Dogs will be February 9th from 6:30-8:30p in Rupert at the Historic Wilson Theater. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They can be purchased at Animal Medical Clinic in Paul, Haun’s Hardware in Paul, The Historic Wilson Theater, Ace Hardware in Burley, Ark Animal Hospital in Heyburn, and the Rupert City Hall.
There will be delicious treats to sample, door prizes, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a no-host bar. And all proceeds to benefit the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter.