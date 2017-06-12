2017 First Responders Expo in Twin Falls



Come thank our First Responders as they exhibit and demonstrate their emergency equipment, procedures and law enforcement programs.

This event is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend.

June 17, 2017 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church parking lot. (Corner of Pole Line and Grandview in Twin)

Fire Departments from all over the Magic Valley will demonstrate their equipment, extractions, rescues and fire safety.

Police Departments and Sheriff’s Offices will demonstrate their equipment, K9 and programs including a Bike Rodeo.

EMS and Air St. Luke’s will have an ambulance and helicopter on site.

Quick Response Units will display their equipment and provide safety tips.

Safe Kids will answer questions and have information on protecting kids on the move, at home or play

Lunch/Refreshments will be available