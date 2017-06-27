2017 Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Schedule of Events

Kimberly Good Neighbor Days is a weekend full of fun, vendors, live music, a parade, and a lot more! Here’s a schedule of events for 2017 Kimberly Good Neighbor Days.

July 6, 2017 - Thursday

  • 4:00pm - 3rd annual Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Golf Scramble

July 7, 2017 - Friday

  • 6:00pm - Flag Raising
  • 6:05pm - Good Neighbor Days Presentations
  • 6:25pm - Prayer & Sponsor Appreciation List
  • 6:30pm - Free Community Dinner
  • 6:30pm  - Live Entertainment by Kimberly Road Band

July 8, 2017 - Saturday

  • 6:30am - Saturday Morning Breakfast
  • 8:00am - 5k Walk/Run Color Run
  • 10:30am - Parade
  • 11:00am - Guppies Hot Rod Grille Vintage Car show
  • 11:00am - Live Entertainment: Lindsey Christopherson
  • 11:00am - Cupcake Walk by The Kimberly Library Foundation
  • 11:30am - Frisbee Golf Tournament Registration
  • 12:00pm -  Extreme XPOGO Shows with Biff Hutchinson
  • 12:30pm - Live Entertainment: Eric May
  • 1:00pm - Guppies Hot Rod Grille "Burn Out" Contest
  • 1:30pm - Mauldins Dance Troop
  • 1:30pm - Police Dog Demonstrations
  • 2:00pm - Fire Department Extractions
  • 2:00pm - Extreme XPOGO Shows with Biff Hutchinson
  • 3:00pm - Guppies Hot Rod Grille "Burn Out" Contest
  • 4:00pm - 6:00pm - Live Entertainment: "Nothing But Heroes"

ALL DAY EVENTS

  • National Guard Climbing Wall
  • Kids Games
  • Bounce Houses
  • Crafts
  • Local Vendors
  • Lots of Food
