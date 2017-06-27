2017 Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Schedule of Events
Kimberly Good Neighbor Days is a weekend full of fun, vendors, live music, a parade, and a lot more! Here’s a schedule of events for 2017 Kimberly Good Neighbor Days.
July 6, 2017 - Thursday
- 4:00pm - 3rd annual Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Golf Scramble
July 7, 2017 - Friday
- 6:00pm - Flag Raising
- 6:05pm - Good Neighbor Days Presentations
- 6:25pm - Prayer & Sponsor Appreciation List
- 6:30pm - Free Community Dinner
- 6:30pm - Live Entertainment by Kimberly Road Band
July 8, 2017 - Saturday
- 6:30am - Saturday Morning Breakfast
- 8:00am - 5k Walk/Run Color Run
- 10:30am - Parade
- 11:00am - Guppies Hot Rod Grille Vintage Car show
- 11:00am - Live Entertainment: Lindsey Christopherson
- 11:00am - Cupcake Walk by The Kimberly Library Foundation
- 11:30am - Frisbee Golf Tournament Registration
- 12:00pm - Extreme XPOGO Shows with Biff Hutchinson
- 12:30pm - Live Entertainment: Eric May
- 1:00pm - Guppies Hot Rod Grille "Burn Out" Contest
- 1:30pm - Mauldins Dance Troop
- 1:30pm - Police Dog Demonstrations
- 2:00pm - Fire Department Extractions
- 2:00pm - Extreme XPOGO Shows with Biff Hutchinson
- 3:00pm - Guppies Hot Rod Grille "Burn Out" Contest
- 4:00pm - 6:00pm - Live Entertainment: "Nothing But Heroes"
ALL DAY EVENTS
- National Guard Climbing Wall
- Kids Games
- Bounce Houses
- Crafts
- Local Vendors
- Lots of Food