2018-19 Enrollment Period At Xavier Charter School Beginning Soon

Xavier Charter School will soon be accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year. The school is beginning its 11th year in operation in Twin Falls, and offers K-12.

School administrators are also reminding parents who have students on the waiting list from 2017, that they will need to also re-submit an application during the enrollment period, which is February 1 through March 31, according to the school's website .

April 16th the school will announce--via a lottery--the names of those students who will be successfully enrolled.

For applications, please visit their website . You may also contact Stacey Young, at 208-734-3947 for additional information.