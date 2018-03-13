2018 Boise State Broncos Spring Game Has Official Date

Fans of Boise State football will get their first glimpse of the 2018 squad in a couple of weeks now that the annual spring game has been scheduled.

Although the opponent has yet to be determined--that announcement should come in the next two weeks--the Boise State Broncos spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 14, from Albertson's Stadium, in Boise.

The Broncos had a very successful 2017 season, finishing first in the Mountain West Conference with an 11-3 record. The team went on to beat Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, by a score of 38-28.

Boise State officially begins their upcoming football season September 1, with a road game at Troy.