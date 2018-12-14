2018 Christmas Photo Contest (Vote)

It's time for you to cast your vote in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Christmas Photo Contest!

Just scroll through the gallery of our 10 finalists and vote daily for your favorite. Voting will be open to registered VIPs through December 19 at 11:59pm. On Thursday, December 20, we’ll announce the winner and award them $450 in gift cards to Magic Valley Mall.

About Valley View Veterinary Clinic

It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.