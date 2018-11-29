2018 Christmas Photo Contest

What better way to enjoy the holidays than with your family, friends and beloved pets? ‘Tis the season for reindeer horns, Santa hats, doggie Christmas Sweaters, and candy cane shaped chew toys! We want you to show off your BEST Christmas photo and win in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Christmas Photo Contest!

Just enter a good photo of your kids, your family or your pets showing off their Christmas spirit and you could win a $450 in gift cards to Magic Valley Mall.

We’ll collect photos through December 13 th and then post the top 10 for online voting beginning December 14th. Voting will be open to registered VIPs through December 19 th at midnight. On Thursday, December 20 th , we’ll announce the winner.

About Valley View Veterinary Clinic