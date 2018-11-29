2018 Christmas Photo Contest
What better way to enjoy the holidays than with your family, friends and beloved pets? ‘Tis the season for reindeer horns, Santa hats, doggie Christmas Sweaters, and candy cane shaped chew toys! We want you to show off your BEST Christmas photo and win in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Christmas Photo Contest!
Just enter a good photo of your kids, your family or your pets showing off their Christmas spirit and you could win a $450 in gift cards to Magic Valley Mall.
We’ll collect photos through December 13th and then post the top 10 for online voting beginning December 14th. Voting will be open to registered VIPs through December 19th at midnight. On Thursday, December 20th, we’ll announce the winner.
About Valley View Veterinary Clinic
It’s all brought to you by Valley View Veterinary Clinic in Twin Falls. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the other half working on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.