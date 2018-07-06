2018 McCash For Kids In The Magic Valley

It's Big Macs for backpacks time again! McCash for Kids 2018 is your chance to eat at McDonald's and help ensure Magic Valley kids have the school supplies they need for the upcoming year.

McCash for Kids 2018 will take place on July 23rd at McDonald's locations in the Magic Valley including Twin Falls, Jerome, Buhl, Burley, and Gooding between 5 and 8pm. The more you eat the more you'll be helping as McDonald's will be donating 25% of the proceeds to help buy school supplies! South Central Community Action Partnership will then make sure those supplies get to the kids that need them.

Our radio stations will be at select McDonald's locations so stop by and see us or you can visit the restaurant closest to you.

McCash For Kids is made possible by:

Elite Restoration

Delta Dental

Idaho Central Credit Union

Pinnacle Technologies

Magic Valley Orthodontics

Warmart Tattoo and Body Piercing

Butte Irrigation

Gentry Floors

PMT

MVP Coatings

Magic Valley Speedway

Anytime Fitness

South Central Community Action Partnership

Magic Valley McDonald's

Southern Idaho's New Country 95.7 KEZJ, News Radio 1310 KLIX, Southern Idaho's Super Hits KOOL 96.5, and The Classic Rock Station 98.3 The Snake!