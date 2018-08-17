Free BBQ event coming to Twin Falls on September 15th. The annual Community Partnerships in Action even t will take place once again in the Twin Falls City Park on September 15th from 11am to 3pm. Event will include free food, informative booths, activities, music, and a lot more.

The event is put on each year by South Central Community Action Partnership and is a great way to get information on helpful services available to the community. The event is free for all to attend.