2018 South Central Community Partnerships In Action Free BBQ In Twin Falls
Free BBQ event coming to Twin Falls on September 15th. The annual Community Partnerships in Action event will take place once again in the Twin Falls City Park on September 15th from 11am to 3pm. Event will include free food, informative booths, activities, music, and a lot more.
The event is put on each year by South Central Community Action Partnership and is a great way to get information on helpful services available to the community. The event is free for all to attend.