2018 Southern Idaho QRU Fundraiser

The 2018 Annual Southern Idaho QRU fundraiser is coming up in June.

The QRU fundraiser event is a great way to raise awareness of the QRU (Quick Response Unit) groups and how each of them helps keep our communities safe in emergency situations. The event is June 3rd with the Motorcycle Fun Run starting in the morning and then an evening of family friendly events starting at 4pm including BBQ, music, raffles, and a photo booth.