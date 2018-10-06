2018 Trick or Treat on Bish’s Street Set for Halloween in Twin Falls

It’s the safe and fun way to go trick or treating. Admission is free!

Donations are welcome! South Central Community Action Partnership will be on site accepting donations of non-perishable food items to help local families in need. SCCAP will collect all canned food at the gate.

Sponsored in part by:

Filed Under: Halloween, Trick or Treat on Bish's Street
Categories: Events, General, Halloween, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top