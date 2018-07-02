2018 Twin Falls 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

The City of Twin Falls is partnering with Chobani to host the 2018 Independence Day fireworks display.

The half-hour firework display is free and provides prime viewing areas where spectators of all ages can celebrate as a community.

Due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area of the Independence Day display, the Twin Falls Police Department asks the following:

Plan to arrive early. The Police Department will close sections of Falls Avenue, Washington Street North, Cheney Drive and North College Road near the college at 9 p.m. The road closures ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.

Please be patient. It may take several minutes for police to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic to and from the college campus safely. Please plan for delays and understand that safety is our officers’ primary concern.

During fireworks displays in previous years, traffic collisions have occurred as a result of impaired drivers. The area surrounding the college will be heavily patrolled and all drivers suspected of driving under the influence will be arrested.