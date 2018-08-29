2018 Twin Falls and Southern Idaho Corn Mazes

Here's a list of corn mazes in Twin Falls and Magic Valley area for the 2018 Halloween season. If there's a corn maze you'd like to see added to this list, contact us and we'll get it done.



The Twin Falls Corn Maze

The Twin Falls Corn Maze is located just across from St. Luke's on the corner of Poleline and Grandview.

Twin Falls Corn Maze features a 7 miles of maze through an 11 acre field and they also have 3 different mazes for all ages and sill levels.

Season

Opens September 21

Cost

$7 Adults (13 and up)

$10 Haunted Nights

$5 Ages 3-12

Kids 2 and under are free



Magic Valley Corn Maze

Magic Valley Corn Maze is located just east of Hansen on Highway 30.

Besides the corn maze, they'll be featuring games, a corn cannon, a pumpkin patch, and a snack shack.

Season

September 30 - October 31

Cost

General admission - $5

Saturday Night Haunted Maze - $10

Ages 3 and under are FREE

Tubbs Berry Farm

Tubbs Berry Farm has really grown into a big production over the last several years. They have a giant ton bale maze with slides. Tubbs also has an 'under 10' maze/playground for the little kids.

Tubbs mazes are considered family safe and scare friendly. In other words, no haunted mazes at Tubbs. If you have a little kid or you're easily frightened, this might be the right place for you. Tubbs is also one of our more 'full featured' attractions with a petting zoo, hayrides by donation, a pumpkin patch and a corn cannon slingshot.

Season

September 21 - October 31

Cost

Playground+maze - $8/Person Friday & Saturday. $6/person on weekdays. (Your pass will get you into both maze areas) - Children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available.

There are other activities like a corn cannon, pumpkin slingshot, hayrides, a petting zoo and a farm stand. They also have one of the best pumpkin patches around.

Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin Patch

The Burley Straw Maze is built with over 1200 straw bales stacked two high, which form 8 foot walls. While smaller than most corn mazes, they say their straw maze is all the more challenging because there's no getting around walls that are 8 feet high and 4 feet thick.

The Burley Straw Maze will also be hosting haunted nights and ask about some of their other activities like slides, swings, train rides & laser tag.

Season

September 28 - November 3

The Burley straw maze is haunted on Fridays and Saturdays at dark during the month of October

Cost

$10 Original Corn Maze

$12 Haunted Corn Maze

Kids 2 and younger are free.

Laser tag, slides and swings are extra.

Our Halloween corn maze list continues to grow. If there's a corn maze you'd like to see added, let us know.