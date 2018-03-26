2018 Twin Falls Area Easter Egg Hunts, Services and Events

Here's a list of 2018 Easter events going on around the greater Twin Falls area.

The annual Twin Falls Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 31st at the City Park at 10am sharp! The four different age groups are:

-2 & Under

-3 to 4 Year Olds

-5, 6, & 7 Year Olds

-8, 9 & 10 Year Olds

There will be over 1000 plastic Easter eggs filled with candy in each age group hidden throughout the park. Each age group will have a chance to find an Easter egg with a coupon inside. The coupons can be redeemed for a $1 gold coin. Six coupons per age group. For more information please call the Parks and Recreation Office at 736-2265.

Immanuel Lutheran is hosting an egg hunt and pillow/pajama drive on March 31st at 11am. New pillows and child-size pajamas will be collected to benefit the 5th Judicial Court's CASA program.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs. The event will be March 31st at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds at 10:00 a.m. The hunt has different areas for different kids based on their needs guaranteeing every child gets the chance to find some eggs.

First Baptist Church is having a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt on March 31 from 6:30pm - 8pm. A separate space will be available for kiddos who are afraid of the dark. Suggested donation of $10 or any new baby item that will be donated to the Twin Falls Pregnancy Crisis Center. If you cannot afford to give, you are still welcome to attend.

Lighthouse Christian Church in Twin Falls will be hosting an Easter service on April 1st at 10:30am with teaching and praise through music.

Community Christian Church is hosting its annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31st at 10:30 am. They'll have 20,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes divided into hunts for all ages. Other activities include face painting and balloon animals. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served. Worship Service is Sunday at 10:30am

Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene is hosting Easter at CSI at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium with services at 9am and 11am on April 1st, including an Egg Hunt following Easter services on the east lawn outside of the CSI Auditorium.

-Holy Thursday, March 29 7pm (adoration until 10pm)

-Good Friday: Stations 12:10pm / Liturgy 7pm

-Easter Vigil Saturday 7pm

-Easter Sunday, April 1st: 830am English / 10:30am English / 12:30pm Spanish

- Enjoy a free breakfast Saturday morning March 31st 8:00 to 10 am

- Bring your kids to the Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30am. Kids of all ages

-Easter Sunday worship service will be at 8:45am, 11:30am.

Burley Presbyterian Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt on March 31st. Easter Service will be Sunday.

This is a growing list of events. If you have an Easter event you'd like included in this post, leave it in the comments, or email us!

