2019 CSI Boxing Smoker Tickets

I've said it before and I'll say it again - the CSI Boxing Smoker is one of my favorite CSI events every year! Cowboys and cowgirls boxing each other and random locals is a great night of fun. This year the CSI Boxing Smoker is on January 26th at the CSI Expo Center.

If you have never been to the Smoker check out this video to see what a treat you are in for when you attend. Plus the event is a fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo team.

It isn't just an event for the guys either - there are always a few great fights with the girls each year.

Tickets are available at a number of local businesses , at the Expo Center, and from CSI Rodeo members. Prices range from $10 to $30.