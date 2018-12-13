2019 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show

The largest event of its kind in Southern Idaho is back: The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls. See what’s new for your home, your garden, your relaxation and your leisure time.

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show in Twin Falls brought to you by Western Visions and featuring a special presentation by Kimberly Nurseries on February 15, 16, and 17 at the CSI Expo Center .

Family Event for All Ages

See everything from new property purchase to maintaining and adding value to your current residence.

The Home and Garden show is a perfect event for those seeking home ideas, the latest innovations, and Home Show only pricing and specials.

Everyone is invited to view displays and presentations from local vendors for time and money saving tips in the areas of:

Home Improvement

Building

Cooking

Cleaning

Do-it-Yourself Projects

Gardening & Landscaping

Home Entertainment

Home Security

Pools & Spas

And more!

There will be a variety of food available for purchase at this year’s Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show!

Mark Your Calendar!

February 15, 16, and 17 at the CSI Expo Center :

Fri: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sat: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Sun: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Tickets: Adults $3.00. Kids Under 12 are free.

Overflow parking will be available at the Herrett Center, to the West of the Expo Center. Free Shuttles will run between the Herrett and the Expo Center during the event.

Are you an interested vendor? Find more information on our Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show registration page.