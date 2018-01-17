Woman Involved in Officer-involved Shooting Dies

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) – A woman who was shot by police officers has died, according to the Twin Falls Police Department, which is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday in Gooding County.

The incident happened a little after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Gooding responded to the area of 1900 South 2200 East regarding a domestic disturbance. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a woman armed with a rifle standing in the roadway.

After several minutes of dialogue with the woman, according to Twin Falls PD, law enforcement officers fired their weapons, wounding the woman, who then was taken to North Canyon Medical Center and later transferred to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The woman, whose name is being withheld at this time, died as a result of her injuries early Wednesday morning, police said. No officers or deputies were injured during the incident on Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated by Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, with Twin Falls PD taking the lead.

“These types of investigations take time to conduct,” Lt. Terry Thueson said in a prepared statement. “There were multiple officers and deputies on scene that need to be interviewed, potential witnesses that must be interviewed, forensic evidence to retrieve and evaluate, lab results that take time to return, and video footage from body cameras and dash cameras that must be reviewed.

“We greatly appreciate the patience of the communities involved while we work through this investigation.”