SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department was recognized recently for a number of bridge projects, including some in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

The transportation department won President’s Transportation Awards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials on Sunday in Atlanta.

Idaho Transportation Department Director Brian Ness said in a prepared statement,

“The key to ITD achieving our vision to become the best transportation in the country is building strong partnerships within our organization and in the communities across Idaho,” “Both of these awards are the result of developing vital collaborations and using innovative ways to better serve our citizens and the traveling public.”

ITD won the Environment award for the Big Wood River Bridge project that replaced the bridge south of Hailey last fall, according to the news release, and the President's Award in the Planning category for replacing 17 bridges under a single contract , saving $1.7 million and about 17 years.