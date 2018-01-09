3-Day Weekend? Free Admission To All U.S. Parks Monday

Monday marks the first of several days in 2018 where entrance to national parks in the United States is free of charge. Since both Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks, are less than 300 miles from Twin Falls, it makes this weekend the ideal time to plan a three-day.

On Monday, the nation will acknowledge Martin Luther King Day . While it may have taken more than 25 years after Ronald Regan signed legislation in 1983 acknowledging January 15 as a federal holiday, the National Park Service has made a habit of routinely waving admission fees in King's honor in recent years.

With southern Idaho currently experiencing a mild start to winter, roadway travel is relatively safe these days. Idaho alone has seven designated sites--all managed by the National Park Service--that will all be admission free on Monday, according to the park service's website. Some of the more local spots include City of Rocks , Craters of the Moon and the Hagerman Fossil Beds , all less than 100 miles from Twin Falls.

The next fee-free day will be April 21, to mark the beginning of National Parks Week.

If you're already making plans to travel to one of our beautiful area parks over the weekend, we hope you have a great time. Don't forget to toast a smore in Martin Luther King's honor.