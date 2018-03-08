3 New M&M’s Flavors Coming April 1

It’s no April Fool’s joke that on April 1 Mars Inc. will release three new M&M’s flavors – and the company wants your input.

The flavors, each made with dark chocolate, are Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint. The new flavors were released to select stores on March 8, but will be distributed countrywide beginning April 1.

Consumers will have until May 25 to vote on their favorite flavor. The flavor with the most votes will be announced in August, according to a report by Fortune, after which the candy will be available countrywide for 18 months.

"Building off the success and popularity of the 2016 M&M'S Flavor Vote, we wanted to engage our fans once again by empowering them to help decide the next crunchy flavor of M&M'S," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director for M&M'S, said in a statement to Food Business News. "We selected three new decadent flavors we believe our fans will enjoy, as they reflect the on-trend, unique and bold tastes growing in popularity across the U.S."

Have a sweet tooth yet?

There are three ways to vote. Here's how to cast your ballot:

Text the word “VOTE” to 84444 with your favorite new M&M

If you'd rather use social media, include the hashtag #VoteCrunchyEspresso, #VoteCrunchyRaspberry or #VoteCrunchyMint; or

Take a “selfie” at flavorvote.mms.com and add stickers to the photo representing the flavor you like best.