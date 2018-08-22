3 State Organizations Plan Community Meeting in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Three state organizations will be coming to Blaine County at the end of August for community conversations about needs, challenges and resources, among other topics.

The Idaho Community Foundation, the Idaho Nonprofit Center and Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Blaine County Community Campus in Hailey.

The free event is open to residents and community participation is encouraged, according to a news release by the Idaho Department of Labor.

"Each community conversation will feature a local expert, who will share information on the community’s needs and challenges, and will be followed with a town hall conversation. Erin Pfaeffle, director of community engagement at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, and Darrel Harris, social change director at The Advocates, will be the featured speakers in Hailey."

Click here to RSVP.