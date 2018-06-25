3 Taken to Hospital After Early Morning Crash on River Road

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Three people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a crash on River Road.

The crash, which was reported at 12:20 a.m., happened after Jajanger Nazari, 46, of Malibu Calif., braked for a deer crossing the roadway, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

His vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis, was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Mohammadali Behnamifard. Both vehicles then ran off the right side of the road, and Nazari’s car hit a tree.

Nazari and a passenger in Behnamifard’s vehicle were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center; another passenger, this one in Nazari’s car, was taken by air ambulance, all with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office says. Behnamifard was uninjured.