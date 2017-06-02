3 Vehicle + Broken Power Pole Accident on US 30 in Twin Falls



On Friday, June 2, 2017, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, crash on US-30 near milepost 220, in Twin Falls.

(Idaho State Police) Prescott Bingham, 29, of Provo, Utah, was driving westbound on US-30 in a 2012 Kenworth towing a trailer loaded with farm equipment. Bingham pulled into the left turn lane when the equipment caught on the power lines, breaking a power pole. The pole struck a 2007 Freightliner driven by Gary Crosby, 54, of Twin Falls. The pole was then struck by a 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Jason Muegerl, 41, of Twin Falls.

All occupants were believed to be wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and no injuries have been reported. The westbound and eastbound lanes were fully blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to safely clear the scene.